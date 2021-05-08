Premier League
FulhamFulham20:00BurnleyBurnley
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Burnley

Fulham boss Scott Parker
Fulham's chances of staying in the Premier League took a further blow when they were beaten by local rivals Chelsea last week.

TEAM NEWS

Fulham head coach Scott Parker has a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from.

Harrison Reed is back in light training, while Tom Cairney is nearing a return from the knee injury that has kept him out since December.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is hopeful that both Nick Pope and Chris Wood will be fit to start after being troubled by minor injuries.

However, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long remain on the sidelines.

Fulham are another side whose time in the top flight is running out. Even a win here will only delay the inevitable.

Burnley know a point will make absolutely sure they are safe, but I am expecting them to get all three.

Prediction: 0-2

Burnley's Chris Wood
Wood (seven goals, three assists) has been directly involved in 10 of Burnley's last 12 Premier League goals, including each of the last five.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Fulham have won eight of their past nine home league matches against Burnley.
  • Burnley have won just one of the five Premier League meetings, losing on both their visits to Craven Cottage.
  • However, the Clarets beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup earlier this season - the last time Burnley won two away games against the same side in a season was at the expense of Blackpool in 1992-93.

Fulham

  • Fulham have only managed one point from their past six games.
  • A 12th home league defeat of the season would be a club record.
  • They have scored just nine goals in their 17 home league matches this season, including only three in their last 11. No English top-flight team has ever failed to reach double figures for home goals in a season.
  • The Cottagers are unbeaten in all nine league fixtures this season against the other teams who began this matchround in the bottom seven of the table.

Burnley

  • Burnley have won just three of their past 15 league matches, with all of them coming in away fixtures.
  • The Clarets have scored 12 goals in six away league games, as many as in their previous 18.
  • They have only won one of their 10 Premier League fixtures this campaign against the other teams who began this matchround in the bottom seven of the table.
  • Sean Dyche's side have not received a red card in 89 Premier League matches since Robbie Brady was sent off at Huddersfield in January 2019. Only Ipswich Town (94, 1992-1994) have had a longer run of Premier League fixtures without a red card.

Monday 10th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City35255572264680
2Man Utd331910464352967
3Chelsea351810755322364
4Leicester351961063432063
5West Ham341771055441158
6Liverpool34169957391857
7Tottenham351681161412056
8Everton33157114542352
9Leeds35155155353050
10Arsenal34147134637949
11Aston Villa331461348381048
12Wolves34119143346-1342
13Crystal Palace34118153656-2041
14Newcastle35109164058-1839
15Brighton34813133539-437
16Southampton34107174161-2037
17Burnley3499163147-1636
18Fulham34512172545-2027
19West Brom34511183165-3426
20Sheff Utd3552281862-4417
