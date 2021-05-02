Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hibs, Aberdeen
Newcastle step up their interest in Celtic defender Kris Ajer, with scouts watching the Norway international in yesterday's 4-1 defeat to Rangers. (Scottish Sun)
Departing Celtic captain Scott Brown says sorry to supporters after Sunday's Old Firm derby defeat but predicts "this club will be back". (Daily Record)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists he will be "last in the queue" when the Premiership medals are handed out at Ibrox on the final day of the season. (Herald)
Celtic skipper Scott Brown thinks referee Nick Walsh "struggled" during his first Glasgow derby as he hit out at the first-half red card for Callum McGregor. (Daily Record)
Murray Davidson is eyeing a cup double with St Johnstone after missing the Scottish Cup triumph in 2014 and this season's League Cup heroics through injury. (Herald)
Hibs captain Paul Hanlon defends team-mate Ryan Porteous after a dreadful error gifted St Johnstone the only goal at Easter Road on Saturday. (Scotsman)
Ryan Hedges hopes he has timed his return from injury at the perfect time to help push Aberdeen towards a third place finish in the Premiership. (Press & Journal)