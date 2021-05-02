Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Newcastle step up their interest in Celtic defender Kris Ajer, with scouts watching the Norway international in yesterday's 4-1 defeat to Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Departing Celtic captain Scott Brown says sorry to supporters after Sunday's Old Firm derby defeat but predicts "this club will be back". (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists he will be "last in the queue" when the Premiership medals are handed out at Ibrox on the final day of the season. (Herald) external-link

Celtic skipper Scott Brown thinks referee Nick Walsh "struggled" during his first Glasgow derby as he hit out at the first-half red card for Callum McGregor. (Daily Record) external-link

Murray Davidson is eyeing a cup double with St Johnstone after missing the Scottish Cup triumph in 2014 and this season's League Cup heroics through injury. (Herald) external-link

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon defends team-mate Ryan Porteous after a dreadful error gifted St Johnstone the only goal at Easter Road on Saturday. (Scotsman) external-link