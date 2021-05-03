Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United fans break on to Old Trafford pitch to protest against club ownership

The Manchester United Supporters' Trust has urged co-chairman Joel Glazer to engage with fans to avoid a repeat of the protest at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United's Premier League match against Liverpool was called off after about 200 fans broke into the ground.

Fans were protesting against owners the Glazers, who MUST says have "driven the club into debt and decline".

"Not one member of the Glazer family has ever had so much as a conversation with us," they wrote in an open letter.

The trust said frustrations had reached "boiling point" on Sunday, which had led to the demonstration.

Fans have been angered by United's decision, alongside five fellow Premier League clubs, to join the European Super League (ESL) last month, before subsequently all pulling out.

Joel Glazer "apologised unreservedly" on behalf of the club for their involvement in the ESL but MUST has said it has no trust in the owners.

It is the first time a Premier League match has been postponed because of fan protests.

Police said two officers had been injured during the protests outside the ground.

"We support the right of fans to protest lawfully," added MUST.

"Although we did not personally witness any such acts, of course we do not condone any acts of violence.

"None of us want this to continue."

Some United fans also gathered outside the Lowry Hotel where the players were staying before the match.

The Football Association will speak to United, the Premier League and safety authorities to find out what happened and the reasons for it.

The group laid out a four-point plan which it believes will provide a way forward "for all of us".

It has asked for the club to take part in the government's fan-led review of football governance and appoint independent directors to the board.

They also want the club to work with MUST and other supporters on a fan share scheme and consult season ticket holders on any significant changes at the club.

"This is the only way to move this issue on. We strongly suggest you take it," the statement added.

MUST has asked for a public and written response by Friday.