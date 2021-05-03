Javi Gracia: Valencia sack manager after poor results
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Valencia have sacked head coach Javi Gracia after 10 months in charge.
The La Liga side's 3-2 defeat by Barcelona on Sunday saw them drop to within six points of the relegation zone.
The former Watford boss leaves having won just eight games this season.
A statement said: "The club wants to publicly thank [Gracia] for his work and dedication during these months leading the team and wishes him the best of success for the future."
The six-time Spanish champions are currently 14th in the table with four fixtures left to play.
Assistant manager Salvador Gonzalez 'Voro' will lead the first team on a provisional basis.