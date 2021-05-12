Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Gary Bowyer led Blackpool to promotion from League Two in 2016-17

League Two side Salford City have appointed former Blackpool and Blackburn boss Gary Bowyer as their permanent manager on a two-year deal.

The 49-year-old took charge of the Ammies' last 11 games this season after the departure of Richie Wellens, picking up 20 points.

Salford finished eighth in League Two, two points from a play-off place.

"Everybody made a real impression on me in the short space of time so it was a very easy decision," Bowyer said. external-link

"We've got a real good core group here, and we'll be looking to add the right characters and the right players to hopefully improve the squad further and give us a real opportunity going into next season."

Bowyer had been Under-23s manager at Derby County - working under boss Wayne Rooney - and was expected to return to the role after his short-term stay at the Peninsula Stadium, but has now left the Championship club.

"I have to thank Wayne Rooney and Derby County for the role that they have played in all of this; they've been magnificent for me," Bowyer added.