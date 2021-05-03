The FA Trophy - Final
Concord RangersConcord Rangers0HarrogateHarrogate Town0

FA Trophy final 2019-20: Concord Rangers v Harrogate Town

Line-ups

Concord Rangers

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Haigh
  • 5Pollock
  • 4Roast
  • 16Sterling
  • 6Cawley
  • 3Payne
  • 7Blanchfield
  • 8Blackman
  • 10Simper
  • 17Reynolds
  • 11Charles

Substitutes

  • 2McFadden
  • 9Wall
  • 13Wilks
  • 14Martin Sorondo
  • 15Search
  • 18Hernandez
  • 19Babalola

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Cracknell
  • 6Burrell
  • 5Smith
  • 20Hall
  • 3Jones
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Kerry
  • 4Falkingham
  • 28McPake
  • 18Muldoon
  • 16Stead

Substitutes

  • 1Belshaw
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 9Beck
  • 14Kiernan
  • 22Francis
  • 26Lokko
  • 27Williams
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamConcord RangersAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Match details to follow.

