Fans of the six clubs involved held widespread protests against the Super League

The Premier League is to bring in a new owners' charter to stop future attempts to join a breakaway Super League.

It follows Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham agreeing to join the failed European Super League last month.

All owners will have to sign up to the new rule "committing them to the core principles" of the league with breaches punished by "significant" sanctions.

The league said "a few clubs cannot be allowed to create such division".

The Super League proposal, which also included some of Europe's biggest clubs, collapsed within 72 hours after widespread criticism from fans, players and governing bodies and politicians.

The Premier League said it is "determined" to "hold those clubs accountable for their decisions and actions".

"We and the FA are pursuing these objectives quickly and appropriately, consulting with fans and government," it said.

The Premier League also said it would introduce "additional rules and regulation to ensure the principles of the Premier League and open competition are protected".

It said it is seeking help from the government to bring in legislation to protect the football pyramid and "the integrity of the football community".

"The events of the last two weeks have challenged the foundations and resolve of English football," the Premier League said.

"These measures are designed to stop the threat of breakaway leagues in the future."