Champions League - Semi-finals - 2nd Leg
Man CityManchester City20:00PSGParis Saint Germain
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Man City v Paris St-Germain: Champions League tie 'like another game' - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City came from behind to win the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Paris St-Germain 2-1 last Wednesday

Manchester City will treat Tuesday's Champions League semi-final with Paris St-Germain "like another game", says manager Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League leaders carry a 2-1 advantage into their second leg at Etihad Stadium as they bid to reach their first Champions League final.

"We arrive in a good moment and I said to the guys, 'Don't think too much to win the game'," said Guardiola.

"It is the same message of the last six months."

Guardiola, 50, won the competition twice with Barcelona but this is the furthest he has got in five attempts with City.

"We approach this game like another game," he added.

"We start with a small advantage but we have to play to win the game. This is all we are going to do."

City have no fresh injury concerns, with Guardiola resting Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and Phil Foden for City's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday,

PSG may be without star forward Kylian Mbappe after the World Cup winner missed the French champions' 2-1 win over Lens with a calf injury on Saturday.

But Guardiola expects the 22-year old to feature.

"[Mbappe] is going to play - and I am looking forward to him playing, for the football and the game itself," he added.

City have 57% chance of winning the Champions League

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Nielsen's Gracenote: "After winning 2-1 in Paris, Manchester City now have well over 50% chance of lifting their first Champions League trophy at the end of this month.

"The number one team on our Euro Club Index (www.euroclubindex.com) is estimated to have 87% chance of finishing the job of knocking out Paris St-Germain and 57% chance of winning the competition."

City hoping to reach first European final for 51 years - the stats

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in all four previous European meetings with PSG (W2 D2), winning their last home match against them in April 2016 in the second leg of that season's Champions League quarter-final.
  • PSG have only faced AC Milan (four times) more often without winning in the Champions League than they have against Man City (three).
  • Man City have won their past six Champions League matches and victory here would see them break the record for the longest ever winning run by an English team in European Cup history. Three other sides have won six in a row: Manchester United (1965-66), Leeds United (1969-70) and Arsenal (2005).
  • PSG progressed from their last Champions League knockout tie when losing the first leg, recovering a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund in last season's last 16 to progress 3-2 on aggregate. However, in their major European history, the French side have never progressed after losing the first leg of a knockout tie at home.
  • Should Manchester City progress, they would reach their first European final for 51 years, since winning the 1970 Cup Winners' Cup final against Gornik Zabrze. This would break the record for the longest gap between appearances in European finals, currently held by Sporting Lisbon (41 years between 1964 Cup Winners' Cup final and 2005 Uefa Cup final).

