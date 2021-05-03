Dean Keates: Abused Wrexham boss says social media abuse is 'sickening'

Wrexham manager Dean Keates says online trolls have threatened to burn down his house, abused his children and wished he contracted coronavirus.

National League side Wrexham took part in a four-day social media silence and manager Keates says he even considered leaving his job due to online abuse.

Keates' Wrexham are currently sixth as they seek a return to the Football League after a 13-year hiatus.

"Some of the abuse has been disgusting to be honest," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Wrexham, who drew 2-2 with Maidenhead on Monday, have seen increased publicity and expectation this season following the takeover of the club by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have offered a £250,000 bonus to the Wrexham players if they achieve promotion.

However, Keates admits social media abuse left him questioning his own future in a season where online abuse has been rampant.

"When it goes to the point people are happy to abuse you… I have had people threatening to burn my house down, stuff against my kids, personal insults… I just don't understand it," he said.

"And when it gets personal, when it was aimed at my family, my kids and people are taking it upon themselves to wish that you catch Covid-19 and that gets you out of a football club, it is hard to take.

"I am not going to lie, when it gets to that level when people are saying things about your kids or whatever, there are points where I have thought 'is it worth it?'. But I have never shied away from things.

"When that is happening you need to think that times are that humanity need to be a bit more considerate of people's feelings.

"When people are wishing you catch Covid, it is disgusting."

Keates says he and his club are in agreement that social media companies must do more.

"There is pressure that comes with managing a football club, but when it goes above and beyond, speaking for myself, there have been a lot of bad things written about my team and my group and it is upsetting," he added.

"Football criticism is part and parcel, by 5pm everyone knows your job better than you. We put in hard work and it doesn't always go to plan.

"It is disappointing to live in a time where this is happening. Social media companies need to do more."