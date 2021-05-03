Last updated on .From the section Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle hammered Falkirk 5-0 to clinch the League One title

No SPFL or SFA personnel will attend Partick Thistle's Scottish League 1 trophy presentation, manager Ian McCall has revealed.

Thistle were relegated after last season's campaign was curtailed because of Covid-19.

The Jags clinched the League 1 title and promotion at the first time of asking by beating Falkirk last week.

"The club and me were in complete agreement," McCall told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Nobody from the SPFL or SFA will be allowed in the stadium. They're not allowed in the stadium, simple as that."

Heart of Midlothian and Thistle were unsuccessful in overturning their relegations at the Court of Session last summer and now both clubs have won automatic promotion as title winners.

And only Hearts captain Steven Naismith lifted the Championship trophy in a muted celebration last month.

McCall, whose side complete their campaign away to Montrose on Tuesday, indicated club chair Jacqui Low and/or Thistle's 1971 League Cup-winning goalkeeper Alan Rough would present the trophy.

"What happened to our club was just wrong," added McCall.