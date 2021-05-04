Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lukaku and Ibrahimovic have clashed on and off the pitch this season

After Inter Milan won the Italian title on Sunday, Romelu Lukaku couldn't resist taking a swipe at Zlatan Ibrahimovic, reigniting an ongoing feud between the players.

Atalanta's draw with Sassuolo meant Inter won Serie A for the first time since 2010, with four games to spare.

Their main man has been a resurgent Lukaku, who has scored 21 goals and made 10 more.

That has won the 27-year-old Belgian many admirers, but AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic - who played alongside him for Manchester United - is certainly not among them.

And having inspired Inter's title success, Lukaku aimed a not-too-subtle dig at his adversary.

It's just the latest entry in an ongoing tussle - both verbal and physical - for supremacy.

In February 2020, after Inter beat their city rivals 4-2 in Serie A, Lukaku posted a message that said: "There's a new king in town."

Eight months later, it was Ibrahimovic's turn to crow after Milan beat Inter 2-1.

After scoring twice, the Swede wrote: "Milano never had a king, they have a GOD."

These are not just keyboard warriors, though.

In January this year, both players were given a one-match ban after clashing in a Coppa Italia match.

After the game, Ibrahimovic denied using racist language towards Lukaku, writing: "In Zlatan's world there is no place for racism."

However, he did appear to take another dig at Lukaku when he added: "We are all the same race - we are all equal! We are all players, some better than others."

We won't hold our breath waiting for them to make up.