Jose Mourinho named Roma boss from start of next season

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma manager from the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Portuguese manager will replace Paulo Fonseca, who Roma announced earlier on Tuesday would leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Mourinho was sacked as Tottenham boss on 19 April and had said he would "wait to be back in football" following his dismissal.

He has signed a three-year-deal with Roma, who are seventh in Serie A.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by rhanby, today at 14:29

    Lol

  • Comment posted by djjjoyqs, today at 14:29

    I just cannot believe it?????? Did Roma not have another choice?

  • Comment posted by M1cha5l, today at 14:29

    Basically just confirmed he's no longer a 'big team' coach.

  • Comment posted by Have to win, today at 14:29

    God help them !!

  • Comment posted by thats alright, today at 14:29

    Erm...... LOL

    Clubs just don't learn.

  • Comment posted by Dobson, today at 14:29

    Wowser

  • Comment posted by John , today at 14:29

    Stealing a living

  • Comment posted by Have to win, today at 14:29

    Hog help them !!

  • Comment posted by Profiles in String, today at 14:28

    It's a step up from Spurs anyway.

