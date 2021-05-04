Last updated on .From the section QPR

Todd Kane has scored two goals in 29 appearances for QPR this season

Queens Park Rangers defender Todd Kane has been charged with a breach of Football Association rules.

It is alleged the 27-year-old right-back used abusive and/or insulting language which included a reference to nationality and/or ethnicity.

The incident in question occurred in the 62nd minute of QPR's 2-1 win against Brentford in the Championship on 17 February.

Kane has until Monday, 17 May to provide a response to the charge.