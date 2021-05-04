Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Alex Tettey (left) has made 18 appearances for Norwich's title-winning side this season, while Mario Vrancic (right) has scored three goals in 31 Championship outings

Midfielders Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will depart Norwich City when their contracts with the Premier League bound club expire this summer.

Norway international Tettey, 35, has featured 262 times for the Canaries since joining from French side Rennes in 2012, scoring eight times.

Bosnian Vrancic, 31, has scored 17 goals in 133 appearances following his switch from SV Darmstadt in 2017.

He has helped the Norfolk club win the Championship title twice.

Tettey, meanwhile, has experienced promotion to the Premier League three times during his time at Carrow Road.

"Both Alex and Mario have made significant contributions to the club and this is a sad day for all connected with Norwich," sporting director Stuart Webber told the club website. external-link

"For Alex to have achieved what he has over his nine-year spell at the club is phenomenal.

"Mario will rightly be remembered for his many moments of magic."

Norwich say the pair and their families will be invited back to a home game to thank them for their contributions once the ground is back at full capacity.