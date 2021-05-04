Last updated on .From the section Irish

Mark Stafford wheels away in celebration at the back post after putting Linfield in front

Linfield are just one win away from securing a third straight Premiership title thanks to a 3-1 victory over Crusaders at Windsor Park.

David Healy's side are now eight points clear with three games left.

Mark Stafford stabbed home the opener for the Blues before Ben Kennedy fired in to level early in the second half.

Shayne Lavery restored Linfield's lead with a headed finish and Joel Cooper bundled in a third six minutes from time.

Closest challengers Glentoran and Coleraine drew at the Oval to give the Blues the chance to warp up a 55th Gibson Cup triumph against Larne on Saturday.

Indeed a draw in the Windsor Park game should be enough to clinch the title courtesy of a vastly superior goal difference advantage over the second-placed Bannsiders.

Missed opportunities

Crusaders created more first-half chances but Linfield led at the break with Stafford running in at the backpost to score after 17 minutes.

The corner came from a finger-tip Jonathan Tuffey save to push over a powerful Lavery shot, but most of the goalmouth action came at the other end.

Chris Johns produced a point black save to deny Declan Caddell while Jordan Owens fired over from six yards before David Cushley headed over from Ross Clarke's cross.

It was Stephen Baxter's 800th game in charge of the Crues and he finally got to celebrate two minutes into the second half when a low corner came through to Kennedy and the midfielder blasted in from close range.

It was a deserved equaliser but it was the response of champions from Linfield as they fought back to lead once again through Lavery on 58 minutes.

Niall Quinn sent in a deep corner and Mark Stafford's attempted shot bounced off the turf to sit up perfectly for Lavery to nod past Jonathan Tuffey.

Stephen Fallon should have added a quick third but he somehow missed from two yards out and Lavery also sent a shot the wrong side of post from a pinpoint Kirk Millar cross.

Cooper sealed the win as the winger stole in at the backpost to meet Cameron Palmer's cross and his chested touch was enough to take the ball over the line.

The final whistle brought up Linfield's fourth win from four league meetings with Crusaders this season and all by the same scoreline.

