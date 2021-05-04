Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe Kelly is the fourth highest scorer in the Women's Super League this season with 10 goals

Manchester City striker Chloe Kelly is facing a lengthy spell out of action after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Birmingham.

The 23-year-old, who had scored twice in the game, was injured in a clash of knees that saw City awarded a penalty in the 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Kelly joined City from Everton in July 2020 and scored 10 league goals this season, as well as assisting 11.

The club have not said how long the England international could be out for.