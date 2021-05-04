Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Daniel Mackay has nine nine goals in 30 outings for Inverness CT this season

Hibernian have agreed a fee with Inverness Caledonian Thistle to sign forward Daniel Mackay.

The 20-year-old has scored 12 goals - nine this season - in 57 games for the Scottish Championship club.

Inverness CT confirmed he has attracted interest from Scottish and English clubs this season.

The Highlands club say a "significant immediate and future package" has been agreed for the player, who had a year left on his contract.

Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie commented that Mackay "fits the profile of the type of players we want to continue to bring to the club".

Mackay, who came through the Inverness CT youth system, will complete his move to Easter Road pending a medical.