Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|36
|30
|6
|0
|85
|13
|72
|96
|2
|Celtic
|36
|21
|10
|5
|74
|29
|45
|73
|3
|Hibernian
|36
|17
|8
|11
|47
|35
|12
|59
|4
|Aberdeen
|36
|15
|11
|10
|36
|33
|3
|56
|5
|St Johnstone
|36
|11
|11
|14
|36
|42
|-6
|44
|6
|Livingston
|36
|12
|8
|16
|42
|51
|-9
|44
|7
|Motherwell
|36
|12
|8
|16
|36
|51
|-15
|44
|8
|St Mirren
|36
|11
|10
|15
|34
|42
|-8
|43
|9
|Dundee Utd
|36
|10
|12
|14
|30
|48
|-18
|42
|10
|Ross County
|36
|9
|6
|21
|31
|64
|-33
|33
|11
|Kilmarnock
|36
|9
|5
|22
|38
|51
|-13
|32
|12
|Hamilton
|36
|7
|9
|20
|33
|63
|-30
|30
Albion Rovers' David Cox says he has quit football after claiming he was verbally abused about his mental health struggles by an opposition player.
Legendary Scottish coaching duo Sir Ian McGeechan and Jim Telfer chose who they would pick for the first British and Irish Lions Test in South Africa this summer.
The Strathclyde Sirens netball team give an insight into life as a team during Covid-19.
Three teams separated by three points, two games left, at least one club going down. But will Ross County, Kilmarnock or Hamilton Academical be relegated?
Five Scottish clubs will be playing in European competition next season but how will it all work?
Glasgow City win again to stay top of the table, while nearest rivals Rangers enjoy a big victory.
