Manchester United v Leicester City

This will be the sides' third meeting this season - they drew 2-2 in the league before Leicester won 3-1 in the FA Cup quarter-finals

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will be absent after he was forced off against Aston Villa with an ankle injury.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will make further changes given they face another game against Liverpool on Thursday.

Leicester are without Jonny Evans following his withdrawal from Friday's defeat against Newcastle because of an ongoing heel problem.

Harvey Barnes, James Justin and Wes Morgan remain on the sidelines.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in 12 Premier League meetings since losing 5-3 at the King Power Stadium in September 2014 (W8, D4).

Leicester's solitary win in their past 22 top-flight visits to Old Trafford came on 31 January 1998, when Tony Cottee scored the only goal.

Manchester United

Manchester United are aiming to win five Premier League home game in a row for the first time since March 2018 under Jose Mourinho.

They have won 10 Premier League matches after conceding first this season, a record by a team in a single season in the competition.

United have picked up 31 points from losing positions, only three behind Newcastle United's Premier League record set in 2001-02.

The Red Devils have won all three of their league games on a Tuesday this season, scoring 11 goals without reply.

Marcus Rashford has scored five Premier League goals against Leicester, more than against any other side.

Bruno Fernandes has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, the most by a midfield player for a Premier League club in a single campaign since Frank Lampard also got 27 for Chelsea in 2009-10.

Leicester City