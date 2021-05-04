Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Rabbi Matondo is playing at Stoke on loan from German side Schalke

Facebook has removed Instagram accounts that sent racist abuse to Stoke City's Wales winger Rabbi Matondo.

The abuse aimed at the 20-year-old came after a three-day boycott of social media by many leading sports clubs and players over the issue of online abuse.

It is the second time in 2021 that Matondo has received such abuse.

In March he and Swansea defender Ben Cabango were targeted while on Wales international duty, while Swansea's Yan Dhanda was also abused.

Both matters resulted in an investigation by South Wales Police (SWP).

Last weekend, Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker was also a target of online racism, again prompting a complaint to SWP.

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said: "The abuse sent to Rabbi Matondo is unacceptable. We do not want it on Instagram and we quickly removed the accounts that sent it.

"We recently announced that we'll take tougher action against people breaking our rules in DMs and later this week we're rolling out new tools to help prevent people seeing abusive messages from strangers.

"No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we're committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe from abuse."

