Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has already lifted the League Cup this season

Scottish Cup semi-final: St Mirren v St Johnstone Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday 9 May Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Callum Davidson is hungry for more more silverware even though he admits his debut season as St Johnstone manager has already exceeded his wildest dreams.

The Perth side lifted the League Cup for the first time in February.

On Sunday, they play St Mirren for a place in the Scottish Cup final, a competition the club has won once, in 2014, when Davidson was assistant boss.

"Once you get that taste of success, you want more," said Davidson.

"When I got the job I wanted success but I didn't quite expect what we've achieved. It would mean loads to get to the final and to keep our season going."

St Johnstone have lost only three of their 20 matches in 2021, beating Livingston in the League Cup final and pipping St Mirren on goal difference to make the top six in the Premiership.

In their last three outings they have drawn twice with champions Rangers, winning a penalty shoot-out at Ibrox to reach the semi-final, and picked up a 1-0 win at Hibernian with a much-changed team.

"That wasn't about resting players, it more about making sure they've all had 90 minutes over the last few weeks, so I know they are match sharp," Davidson explained.

"Whatever team I pick for Sunday, they are ready to go and fully focused."

'Good memories from Hampden'

Davidson's achievements have earned him a place on the four-man shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers' Association's Manager of the Year external-link award but the 44-year-old had to endure a sticky start to the season, losing seven of his opening 10 games in the Premiership.

"I'm quite a positive person but the first job was to make sure we stayed in the league, then see what we can do after that," he said.

"From late December onwards, the players have been brilliant and they have turned what could have been a difficult season into a phenomenal season."

St Johnstone had a bumpy 30 minutes at Hampden before overwhelming Hibs 3-0 in the last four of the League Cup, while a Shaun Rooney header was enough to see off Livingston at the national stadium.

"The players work well as a unit and have taken a lot of confidence from the success in the League Cup," said Davidson.

"Hopefully they can use that on Sunday and we have good memories from Hampden already this season."