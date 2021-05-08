Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Montrose take a lead into the second leg after holding off Morton

Montrose took control of their Scottish Championship play-off semi-final after coming from behind to lead Greenock Morton.

Gary Oliver scored an angled drive early on for Morton, who are bidding to stay in the second tier.

But Russell McLean curled home Montrose's equaliser after the break.

Graham Webster edged the League 1 side into the lead with 13 minutes left, finding the net from the right side of the box.

The two sides meet again in Tuesday's return leg at Cappielow, with the winner facing Airdrieonians or Cove Rangers in the two-legged final.