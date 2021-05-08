Match ends, Montrose 2, Morton 1.
Montrose took control of their Scottish Championship play-off semi-final after coming from behind to lead Greenock Morton.
Gary Oliver scored an angled drive early on for Morton, who are bidding to stay in the second tier.
But Russell McLean curled home Montrose's equaliser after the break.
Graham Webster edged the League 1 side into the lead with 13 minutes left, finding the net from the right side of the box.
The two sides meet again in Tuesday's return leg at Cappielow, with the winner facing Airdrieonians or Cove Rangers in the two-legged final.
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 5Waddell
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 22Ballantyne
- 6Masson
- 11Milne
- 7Webster
- 10McLean
- 23RennieSubstituted forAntoniazziat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Antoniazzi
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 17Quinn
- 19Callaghan
- 20Mochrie
- 21Lennox
Morton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 20McAdams
- 2Ledger
- 3Fjørtoft
- 4McLean
- 16StrappBooked at 13mins
- 10NesbittSubstituted forBluesat 79'minutes
- 6Jacobs
- 8McGinn
- 15McGuffie
- 12OrsiSubstituted forMuirheadat 78'minutes
- 11Oliver
Substitutes
- 9Muirhead
- 17Lyon
- 18Blues
- 19Colville
- 22Easdale
- 27Hynes
- 28McGrattan
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 2, Morton 1.
Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).
Cameron Blues (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Russell McLean (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Markus Fjørtoft (Morton).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
Russell McLean (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Markus Fjørtoft (Morton).
Attempt missed. Markus Fjørtoft (Morton) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Terry Masson.
Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).
Post update
Brian McLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Cameron Blues replaces Aidan Nesbitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Robbie Muirhead replaces Kalvin Orsi.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 2, Morton 1. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cammy Ballantyne I.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Christian Antoniazzi replaces Martin Rennie.
Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).