Scottish Championship - Play-off Semi-final - 2nd Leg
MortonGreenock Morton1MontroseMontrose0

Greenock Morton v Montrose

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 20McAdams
  • 16Strapp
  • 4McLean
  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 7Millar
  • 6Jacobs
  • 8McGinn
  • 18Blues
  • 14Salkeld
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11Oliver

Substitutes

  • 2Ledger
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 15McGuffie
  • 17Lyon
  • 19Colville
  • 27Hynes
  • 31Wylie

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 6Masson
  • 11Milne
  • 7Webster
  • 10McLean
  • 23Rennie

Substitutes

  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Mochrie
  • 21Lennox
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Brian McLean.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

  4. Post update

    Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Morton).

  6. Post update

    Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Morton 1, Montrose 0. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).

  10. Post update

    Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Cammy Ballantyne I.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

