Scottish League One - Play-off Semi-final - 1st Leg
StranraerStranraer0DumbartonDumbarton0

Stranraer 0-0 Dumbarton: Sides battle out play-off semi stalemate

Dumbarton v Stranraer
Dumbarton finished ninth in League One with Stranraer chasing promotion from League Two

Dumbarton and Stranraer battled out an evenly matched goalless draw in their Scottish League One play-off semi-final first leg at Stair Park.

Jim Duffy's side, who finished a point behind Clyde in ninth, had the ball in the net in the first half through Jaime Wilson but the flag was up for offside.

The hosts also had a glut of chances but could not convert to take a lead going into Tuesday's second leg.

The winners play either Elgin City or Edinburgh City in a two-legged final.

Stranraer ended the campaign with the second-highest points tally in the Scottish bottom tier, but finished in fourth spot due to goal difference and goals scored.

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Sonkur
  • 3Burns
  • 14ElliottSubstituted forHiltonat 71'minutes
  • 6McManus
  • 15Millar
  • 10StirlingSubstituted forVitoriaat 71'minutes
  • 9DuffySubstituted forPatonat 64'minutes
  • 19OrrBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 7Hilton
  • 11Vitoria
  • 17Paton
  • 18Devitt
  • 21Walker
  • 23Walker
  • 24Taylor

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 18McAllister
  • 16Wedderburn
  • 5Neill
  • 3Quitongo
  • 7OmarBooked at 53mins
  • 6Carswell
  • 4LanganSubstituted forWallaceat 61'minutes
  • 8Forbes
  • 11FrizzellSubstituted forJonesat 81'minutes
  • 14WilsonSubstituted forDuthieat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Wallace
  • 10Jones
  • 15Duthie
  • 17Brindley
  • 21Barclay
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stranraer 0, Dumbarton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stranraer 0, Dumbarton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Ruari Paton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  7. Booking

    Thomas Orr (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Orr (Stranraer).

  9. Post update

    Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).

  13. Post update

    James Wallace (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Conner Duthie replaces Jamie Wilson.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Rob Jones replaces Adam Frizzell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicholas McAllister (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Sean Burns.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor McManus (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Joao Vitoria replaces Andy Stirling.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. James Hilton replaces Cameron Elliott.

