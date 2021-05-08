Match ends, Stranraer 0, Dumbarton 0.
Dumbarton and Stranraer battled out an evenly matched goalless draw in their Scottish League One play-off semi-final first leg at Stair Park.
Jim Duffy's side, who finished a point behind Clyde in ninth, had the ball in the net in the first half through Jaime Wilson but the flag was up for offside.
The hosts also had a glut of chances but could not convert to take a lead going into Tuesday's second leg.
The winners play either Elgin City or Edinburgh City in a two-legged final.
Stranraer ended the campaign with the second-highest points tally in the Scottish bottom tier, but finished in fourth spot due to goal difference and goals scored.
Line-ups
Stranraer
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 5Sonkur
- 3Burns
- 14ElliottSubstituted forHiltonat 71'minutes
- 6McManus
- 15Millar
- 10StirlingSubstituted forVitoriaat 71'minutes
- 9DuffySubstituted forPatonat 64'minutes
- 19OrrBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 7Hilton
- 11Vitoria
- 17Paton
- 18Devitt
- 21Walker
- 23Walker
- 24Taylor
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ramsbottom
- 18McAllister
- 16Wedderburn
- 5Neill
- 3Quitongo
- 7OmarBooked at 53mins
- 6Carswell
- 4LanganSubstituted forWallaceat 61'minutes
- 8Forbes
- 11FrizzellSubstituted forJonesat 81'minutes
- 14WilsonSubstituted forDuthieat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Wallace
- 10Jones
- 15Duthie
- 17Brindley
- 21Barclay
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 0, Dumbarton 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Ruari Paton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Thomas Orr (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Orr (Stranraer).
Post update
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
Post update
James Wallace (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Conner Duthie replaces Jamie Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Rob Jones replaces Adam Frizzell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicholas McAllister (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Sean Burns.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor McManus (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Joao Vitoria replaces Andy Stirling.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. James Hilton replaces Cameron Elliott.