Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
Top Scorers
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
Women
European
WED 12 May 2021
Scottish Premiership - Play-off Semi-final - 1st Leg
Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers
19:45
Dundee
Dundee
Venue:
Stark's Park
Raith Rovers v Dundee
Last updated on
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
.
From the section
Football
Watch BBC Scotland TV coverage
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Wednesday 12th May 2021
Dundee Utd
Dundee United
18:00
Motherwell
Motherwell
Livingston
Livingston
18:00
Rangers
Rangers
Celtic
Celtic
18:30
St Johnstone
St Johnstone
Aberdeen
Aberdeen
19:45
Hibernian
Hibernian
Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock
19:45
St Mirren
St Mirren
Ross County
Ross County
19:45
Hamilton
Hamilton Academical
Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers
19:45
Dundee
Dundee
View all
Scottish Premiership scores
Top Stories
Stoney to step down as Man Utd boss
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Football
Scottish Premiership: All 12 sides play penultimate matches
Live
Live
From the section
Football
How Guardiola reinvented his Man City side
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football