Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rhiannon Roberts (left) is one appearance short of 50 games for Liverpool, with her only goal coming against her former team Blackburn Rovers

Wales international Rhiannon Roberts has signed a new contract with FA Women's Championship side Liverpool.

The 30-year-old joined the Reds from Doncaster Rovers in July 2018 and has gone on to make 49 appearances, scoring one goal.

Roberts said she will be focusing on securing promotion back to the Women's Super League next season after this year's third-place finish.

"We're ready to try and get ourselves back up where we belong," she said. external-link

"I'm really looking forward to the future. We've built some great foundations this year and I'm ready to go for next year now," Roberts added.

Liverpool's first season in the Championship following relegation from the WSL ended with a 2-2 home draw with London City Lionesses on 2 May, leaving them third behind Leicester City and Durham.

Interim manager Amber Whiteley said Roberts was an "integral" part of the team.

"She is the ultimate professional both on and off the pitch, and everything she does is for the greater good of the team," she said.