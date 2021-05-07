Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Fans have only been allowed in stadiums for a limited number of matches this season

The Scottish Championship, League 1 and League 2 play-off finals have been rescheduled to allow fans to attend.

The Scottish government is expected to confirm that crowds of up to 500 will be permitted without prior permission from 17 May.

The Championship final will now be on 18 and 21 May, with the League 1 showpiece on 17 and 20 May, and the League 2 final on 18 and 23 May.

All four League 1 and Championship games will be shown live on BBC Alba.

The Premiership final on 20 and 24 May should also be able to welcome fans.

Furthermore, the football authorities can propose accommodating more than 500 spectators at any given fixture.

The government would then decide whether or not to grant any request.

The Premiership final will involve two of Ross County, Kilmarnock, Hamilton Academical, Dundee, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.

Two of Greenock Morton, Cove Rangers, Airdrieonians and Montrose will appear in the Championship showpiece, while two of Dumbarton, Clyde, Edinburgh City, Elgin City and Stranraer will be in the League 1 final.

The League 2 showpiece will involve either Kelty Hearts - who lead 2-0 from the semi-final first leg - or Brora Rangers against Brechin City.