Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Norwich and Finland striker Teemu Pukki has scored 31 goals in 52 appearances for club and country this season and helped the Canaries win the Championship title and a return to the Premier League

Teemu Pukki and Oliver Skipp will miss Norwich City's final game of the Championship season at Barnsley.

Top-scorer Pukki, 31, damaged ligaments in his right ankle during the 4-1 win over Reading at the weekend.

Depending on the severity of the injury, he could be a doubt for Finland's European Championship campaign, which begins on 12 June.

Meanwhile, midfielder Skipp, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has had surgery on a fractured metatarsal.

The 20-year-old has featured 47 times in all competitions for the Canaries this season, scoring once.