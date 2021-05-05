Last updated on .From the section Irish

Sheedy opted to name only three substitutes for Waterford's two most recent games in protest at the officiating in the League of Ireland

Former Republic of Ireland winger Kevin Sheedy's stint as manager of League of Ireland Premier Division club Waterford has ended after five months.

A Waterford statement said Sheedy, 59, and his assistant Mike Newell had left the club by "mutual consent".

Waterford are bottom of the table after seven defeats in nine games.

The former Everton star opted to name only three subs for the club's last two games in protest at the standard of officiating in the League of Ireland.

By that stage his future had appeared in doubt for a number of weeks with Sheedy claiming that referees were not doing enough to protect his young players.

The manager also opted not to attend one of his team's training sessions two days before a game against Longford.

Monday's 3-0 defeat by champions Shamrock Rovers proved to be Sheedy's final game in charge.

His assistant Newell was not in the dugout at Tallaght Stadium as he began a seven-match sideline ban following two red cards.

A brief Waterford statement said the club's head of academy Mike Geoghegan would be in charge against Drogheda on Saturday.

"We wish to thank both Kevin and Mike for their service to the club during these difficult times and wish them both the very best for the future," read the statement.

Sheedy earned 46 Republic of Ireland caps between 1984 and 1993 and helped his country reach the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals.

At club level, he helped Everton win League titles in 1985 and 1987 while his managerial career includes being in charge of the Goodison Park club's under-18 side and stints as assistant boss at Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United.