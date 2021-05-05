Last updated on .From the section Irish

Northern Ireland international Kirsty McGuinness (right) hit Cliftonville's first goal in their 3-2 win over Linfield

Cliftonville edged out Linfield 3-2 in a Women's Premiership thriller as champions Glentoran also maintained their 100% start to the campaign.

Northern Ireland trio Kirsty McGuinness, Marissa Callaghan and Toni-Leigh Finnegan were on target in Cliftonville's win at Solitude.

Their international team-mate Kerry Beattie hit a hat-trick in 15 minutes as Glentoran won 3-0 at Sion Swifts.

Crusaders earned their first win of the campaign by beating Derry City 4-1.

McGuinness and Northern Ireland skipper Callaghan gave John McGrady's Reds side a two-goal lead at the break.

Rebecca Bassett halved the deficit with 21 minutes remaining only for Finnegan's penalty to restore a two-goal cushion before Rebecca McKenna's late Linfield goal set up a nervy finish.

Glentoran's Beattie hit her quickfire treble between the 63rd and 78th minutes to secure Billy Clarke's side the points.

The equivalent fixture last season was the only match in which the Glens dropped points in a shortened campaign, when they went down to a 4-3 loss.

Crusaders Strikers - edged out by Glentoran on the opening day last week - led 2-0 by half-time after Lisa Armour's 14th-minute goal and a Danielle McDowell penalty.

A great free-kick from Derry's Grace Donaghey halved the deficit but Mairead McCann and Emily Wilson then netted to seal a comfortable home win.

2021 Women's Premiership results