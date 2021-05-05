Jannik Vestergaard: Southampton get defender's red card and suspension overturned

Jannik Vestergaard is shown a red card
Jannik Vestergaard's red card against Leicester was the first of his career

Southampton have successfully appealed against the red card issued to defender Jannik Vestergaard in Friday's 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

He was dismissed for denying Leicester's Jamie Vardy a goal-scoring opportunity 10 minutes into the game.

However, an independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim for wrongful dismissal.

His one-match ban has subsequently been quashed and he will be available to face Liverpool on Saturday.

