Jannik Vestergaard: Southampton get defender's red card and suspension overturned
Last updated on .From the section Southampton
Southampton have successfully appealed against the red card issued to defender Jannik Vestergaard in Friday's 1-1 draw with Leicester City.
He was dismissed for denying Leicester's Jamie Vardy a goal-scoring opportunity 10 minutes into the game.
However, an independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim for wrongful dismissal.
His one-match ban has subsequently been quashed and he will be available to face Liverpool on Saturday.