Europa League - Semi-Final - 2nd Leg
RomaRoma20:00Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Olimpico

Roma v Manchester United: Europa League success would show progress, says Bruno Fernandes

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mason Greenwood
Manchester United dropped into the Europa League after failing to get out of the Champions League group stage and have already played 13 games in European competition this season

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said winning a trophy would show the progress the club were making.

United hold a 6-2 advantage over Roma before the second leg of their Europa League semi-final in Italy on Thursday (20:00 BST).

Fernandes, 26, has not played in a final with United since joining them in January 2020.

"For us, it is a sign of improvement, because last season we didn't win anything," said Fernandes.

"It's still not enough for us but it is something growing up from the club and the players and a sign we're doing a little bit better. We will improve."

The Europa League was the last trophy United won when, managed by Jose Mourinho, they beat Ajax 2-0 in the final in May 2017.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost in four cup semi-finals but, barring a huge collapse in the second leg, will be taking his side to the final against either Arsenal or Spanish side Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland on 26 May.

"As a team we need to develop and improve, so we're going to play to win the game," said Solskjaer.

"There might be one or two changes to the selection, but it's not done - Roma have been part of upsets before and we want to get to the final."

Fernandes and Edinson Cavani both scored twice in the first leg, with a goal apiece from Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood as United fought back from 2-1 down at half-time to win 6-2.

Midfielder Daniel James has not travelled with the United squad because of injury. He joins forward Anthony Martial and defender Phil Jones on the sidelines, with teenage wingers Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga named as part of the 24-man squad.

Earlier this week, Roma, seventh in the Italian Serie A, announced that current boss Paulo Fonseca would leave the club at the end of the season, with Mourinho taking over.

"For me, professionalism is something I take pride in. I will give my all for Roma until the last day I am here," said Fonseca.

"I'm still motivated and determined, just like I was on my first day here, and will continue to focus on my work.

"It's clearly not going to be easy to beat a team like Manchester United by four goals, but we have all seen amazing things happen in football before."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won five of their last six meetings with Roma in all competitions, drawing the other 1-1 in December 2007.

Roma

  • Roma's 6-2 defeat to Manchester United in the first leg was only the fourth time they have conceded six or more goals in a match in major European competition, with two coming against United.
  • In the history of the UEFA Cup/Europa League, of the 225 previous instances of a team losing the first-leg of a two-legged knockout tie by four or more goals, just two have progressed; FK Partizan v QPR in the 1984-85 last 32 and Real Madrid v Borussia Monchengladbach in the 1985-86 last 16.
  • Roma have not lost both legs of a two-legged knockout tie in major European competition (excluding qualifiers) since the 2015-16 Champions League last 16 versus Real Madrid, while they last did so in the UEFA Cup/Europa League in the 2009-10 last 16 v Panathinaikos.
  • Edin Dzeko has scored in five of his last six Europa League appearances for Roma. In all major European competitions, he has 31 goals for Roma, at least three more than any other player for the club (Francesco Totti, 28).

Manchester United

  • Since his competition debut in 2018, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 30 Europa League goals (19 goals, 11 assists), seven more than any other player.
  • United are looking to progress to their first major final in any competition under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer; they have previously been knocked out of all four cup semi-finals under the Norwegian (two League Cup, one FA Cup, one UEFA Europa League).
  • Manchester United have won each of their last four Europa League games, last winning five successive matches in all European competition in May 2011, before losing to Barcelona in the Champions League final at Wembley.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 6th May 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga64111410413
3Zorya Luhansk6204611-56
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6321148611
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic61141019-94

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal65101751216
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv632167-111
3Sivasspor6204911-26
4FK Qarabag6015413-91

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham64111551013
2Royal Antwerp640285312
3LASK63121112-110
4Ludogorets6006719-120

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb642091814
2RZ Pellets WAC631276110
3Feyenoord612348-45
4CSKA Moscow603338-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101721516
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006415-110
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport