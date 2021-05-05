Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hibernian, Aberdeen
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard looks likely to miss at least four European qualifying matches due to his involvement with France at the Olympics. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers monopolise the Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year nominations, with goalkeeper Allan McGregor, captain James Tavernier, defender Connor Goldson and midfielder Steven Davis in the running. (Scotsman)
The club's former midfielder and assistant manager John Collins insists Celtic's new manager must prioritise keeping Callum McGregor ahead of signing a host of new players this summer. (Daily Record)
Kyle Lafferty is adamant he wants to stay in Scotland next season and the Kilmarnock striker has refused to rule out remaining at Rugby Park even if his team suffer relegation. (Daily Record)
The Tartan Army will not be able to celebrate together at the Euros - with Uefa ruling all fans must sit alone with a four seat gap to the next person even if they are from the same household. (Scottish Sun)
Craig Gordon plans to train with the Hearts under-18s and his goalkeeping coach to keep himself sharp for this summer's European Championship. (Daily Record)
Hibs teenager Josh Doig should copy ex-Celtic ace Kieran Tierney's career choices by staying at Easter Road a while longer before a big move, says former Easter Road manager John Collins. (Scottish Sun)
Soon-to-be Celtic player Liam Shaw, 20, has been warned about a potential lack of opportunities at the Glasgow club by former manager Tony Pulis. (Athletic via Glasgow Times)
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hopes there is light at the end of the tunnel for fans hoping to return to football matches in Scotland. (Press & Journal)
"I can still play in the Premiership," says veteran Raith Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, who is preparing for the second leg of the play-off quarter-finals with Dunfermline on Saturday. (Scotsman)