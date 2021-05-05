Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard looks likely to miss at least four European qualifying matches due to his involvement with France at the Olympics. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers monopolise the Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year nominations, with goalkeeper Allan McGregor, captain James Tavernier, defender Connor Goldson and midfielder Steven Davis in the running. (Scotsman) external-link

The club's former midfielder and assistant manager John Collins insists Celtic's new manager must prioritise keeping Callum McGregor ahead of signing a host of new players this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Kyle Lafferty is adamant he wants to stay in Scotland next season and the Kilmarnock striker has refused to rule out remaining at Rugby Park even if his team suffer relegation. (Daily Record) external-link

The Tartan Army will not be able to celebrate together at the Euros - with Uefa ruling all fans must sit alone with a four seat gap to the next person even if they are from the same household. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Craig Gordon plans to train with the Hearts under-18s and his goalkeeping coach to keep himself sharp for this summer's European Championship. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs teenager Josh Doig should copy ex-Celtic ace Kieran Tierney's career choices by staying at Easter Road a while longer before a big move, says former Easter Road manager John Collins. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Soon-to-be Celtic player Liam Shaw, 20, has been warned about a potential lack of opportunities at the Glasgow club by former manager Tony Pulis. (Athletic via Glasgow Times external-link )

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hopes there is light at the end of the tunnel for fans hoping to return to football matches in Scotland. (Press & Journal) external-link