Winters availability graphics

List of the 21 Winter Olympic hosts in 2010
The 21 Winter Olympic hosts in 2010. Go right to see how they will be impacted by climate change
List of the 21 Winter Olympic hosts ruled out by climate change in 2050
By 2050, even if emissions are low, four will be unsuitable for Winter Olympics and four others would be risky.
List of the 21 Winter Olympic hosts ruled out by heavy climate change in 2050
A high rate of emissions between now and 2050 would eliminate six, and leave three others borderline.
List of the 21 Winter Olympic hosts ruled out by climate change in 2080
By 2080, even if emission levels are low, six venues will be unsuitable and three others at risk
List of the 21 Winter Olympic hosts ruled out by heavy climate change in 2080
And if emission levels stay high, by 2080 more than half the previous Winter Olympic hosts would be unlikely to have favourable conditions to host again.

