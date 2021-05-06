Last updated on .From the section Football

Kernow will play their first game in two years later this month

Cornwall's footballers will have to wait to make their debut in an international tournament after the Conifa 2021 European Football Cup was cancelled because of Covid-19.

The event was due to take place in the French city of Nice in July. Organisers now hope a decision on staging it in 2022 is made by August.

Kernow FA will instead play a friendly game against Cascadia on 22 May.

Cornwall have yet to play a tournament since joining Conifa in 2018.

The Confederation of Independent Football Associations facilitates international football for non-Fifa affiliated regions.

So far Cornwall have played just two 'international' games, beating Conifa rivals Bararwa 5-0 and the Chagos Islands 10-3 - results which had qualified them for last year's World Football Cup in North Macedonia, which was cancelled because of the pandemic.

"I am truly sorry and regret this decision but it was inevitable due to the new Covid-19 restrictions," said Conifa's European president Alberto Rischio.

"We all worked hard for the realisation of this fantastic European Football Cup but the pandemic was a constant variable."