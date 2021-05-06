Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Former England youth player Marcus McGuane played 21 times for Oxford United this season

Oxford United have signed former Barcelona youngster Marcus McGuane from Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old central midfielder, who had been on a season-long loan, has agreed a three-year contract.

McGuane had been in good form for the League One side before his season was cut short in January after he suffered a thigh injury.

"I have loved my time here and think it's the happiest I have felt in my footballing career," he said.

"I am well on the way to recovery now and when we started discussing making the move permanent it was an easy decision because the club is ambitious and I want to be part of it," McGuane added to the club website.

In 2018 McGuane became the first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Gary Lineker when he made a substitute appearance against Espanyol in the Catalan Super Cup.

He spent almost two years at Barcelona before joining Forest in February 2020.

U's boss Karl Robinson said: "Marcus is a significant signing for us. He is young, he has unbelievable ability and he was really dominating games just before the injury.

"We thank the board for investing once again in a young, hungry player who we know has so much more to show us.

"He is just one part of the squad for next season and that is starting to take real shape already."

