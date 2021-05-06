Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Gibson (right) and Giannoulis (left) helped Norwich City win the Championship title this season

Norwich City are set to sign defenders Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis permanently following the Carrow Road side's promotion to the Premier League.

The pair joined the Canaries on loan deals which were to become permanent if the club got back into the top-flight.

Centre-back Gibson joined from Burnley and will cost between £7m and £8m, while Greece left-back Dimitris Giannoulis will cost £6.5m to £7m from PAOK Salonika.

The deals are expected to be confirmed by the Championship winners on 1 July.

Gibson made 29 appearances for the Canaries this season but, in March, the 28-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the campaign because of an ankle ligament injury.

Giannoulis, 25, has played 15 times for Norwich since joining in January.