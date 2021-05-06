Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Lee Nicholls (left) and Jordan Houghton have been regulars at MK Dons but found their game time limited this season

MK Dons will release goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, midfielder Jordan Houghton and strikers Kieran Agard and Lee Mason when their deals expire this summer.

Nicholls, 28, has made 157 appearances since joining in 2016, while ex-Chelsea youngster Houghton, 25, has played 107 times in three seasons with the club.

Ex-Bristol City forward Agard, 31, has scored 50 goals for the Dons but not featured in League One this season.

Meanwhile, Mason, 29, has scored five times in 29 appearances this term.

Dons manager Russell Martin said the club are in discussions with a further seven players, including former Norwich striker Cameron Jerome, whose contracts also run out at the end of the campaign.

Jay Bird, Ben Gladwin, Josh McEachran, Matthew Sorinola, Andrew Surman and Laurie Walker are the other players in talks over their futures.