Dean Keates is in his second spell as Wrexham manager

Wrexham manager Dean Keates says people have "reached out" to him since he revealed he had been the target of "sickening" online abuse.

Earlier this week Keates revealed online trolls had threatened to burn down his house, abused his children and wished he contracted coronavirus.

The 42-year-old National League club boss said he had even considered leaving his job due to online abuse.

"People have reached out... I have had well wishes passed on to me," he said.

"There are a few people on social media platforms who have reached out to me to wish me the best. It is unfortunate what happens and it's not the majority.

"It's not the majority of fans in this football club. The majority of the fans at this football club are unbelievable, they support this club through thick and thin. It's the minority, but social media now gives people a direct access, a platform to reach out to you."

Keates took part in the recent four-day social media boycott observed by football players, clubs and other sporting bodies and says there has been some positive reaction to his revelations.

"People will conduct themselves how they feel they want to and the way they want to," he added.

"But for me if you feel the need to direct-message somebody or put something out there voicing your opinion - purely because a football match has not gone your way - when you take things personal and go to that level, it makes you wonder what the person is more than anything and how they are.

"I don't feel if something has not gone my way or the way I would like it to go, the need to push out and reach out and abuse somebody because it's their fault."

Wrexham ready to 'grab' play-off spot

Wrexham face Yeovil Town at the Racecourse on Saturday, sitting in sixth position and still on target for a place in the National League play-offs after a five-match unbeaten run.

Keates believes the quest for play-off places with five games to go is set to "go to the wire" but added: "We are in a position that it is in our hands and the opportunity is to go and grab it.

"That is what I have kept drumming into the players this week. It's our opportunity, it's there and we have to protect it.

"We have to make sure everybody goes out there to give everything to this football club in Saturday's game and then we will have a look at the game after."