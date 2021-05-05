Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish Cup: St Mirren v St Johnstone Venue: Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 9 May Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Charlie Adam and Derek McInnes will join Steven Thompson for Sunday's live Scottish Cup semi-final on Sportscene, St Mirren v St Johnstone.

Coverage on BBC One Scotland starts at 14:00 BST, 15 minutes before kick-off.

Former Aberdeen manager McInnes won a Scottish Cup medal with Rangers in 1999 and Adam is bidding for promotion with Dundee in the Premiership play-offs.

Highlights of the first semi-final, Dundee United v Hibernian, will be on BBC One Scotland on Saturday at 22:40.

Host Jonathan Sutherland will be joined by former Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr and Livingston captain Marvin Bartley.

There will be live radio coverage of both Hampden semi-finals on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Sportsound and the BBC Sport's online services will also provide updates of Saturday's SPFL play-offs.