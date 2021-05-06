Hibernian are preparing for their third semi-final under head coach Jack Ross

Scottish Cup semi-final: Hibernian v Dundee United Venue: Hampden Date: Saturday, 8 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Jack Ross has urged his Hibernian players to make themselves "part of the club's fabric and history" by winning the Scottish Cup again.

Five years on from their famous triumph over Rangers, Hibs face Dundee United in Saturday's semi-final.

They have, however, lost two semi-finals in the past six months and Ross says the squad are "fully determined" to avoid the pain of those losses

"It's there for them to do that," said Ross.

"To make yourself part of the club's very fabric and history, you win silverware. That's what the players did in 2016 and rightly deserve their place in club folklore. This group that I'm working with at the moment have that opportunity.

"They will shift from a group of players that people remember for having a good season or performing at a level that this club hasn't done regularly enough to one that goes down in folklore and that's a very obvious incentive for them as well."

Hibs have Alex Gogic suspended and are also without the injured Chris Cadden but attacking players Jamie Murphy and Kevin Nisbet are available again after missing recent games.

"The Scottish Cup still retains its romance for me," added Ross. "I grew up dreaming of lifting that cup as a player. I didn't do it as a player so I'd love to do it as a manager.

"In reference to 2016, I know from the players who're still at the club how much that day meant to them and I think it's brilliant the competition itself is still viewed in that way in Scotland."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Matt Macey has agreed a new contract to stay at Hibs until 2023.