Gary Sawyer has only played once this season because of injury problems

Plymouth Argyle captain Gary Sawyer has been forced to retire from football because of an ankle injury.

The 35-year-old, who has played 298 games over two spells at Argyle, was hurt in an EFL Trophy loss to Norwich City last September.

Once his contract expires this summer he will take up an ambassadorial role with the League One club.

Sawyer also had spells at Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient and twice won promotion with Argyle.

"As soon as I did it, I looked at my foot because it felt like it was facing the other way. It's the most severe injury I've suffered in my career," Sawyer told the club website.

"We made the decision with the surgeon. We took his advice. Unfortunately, for me to get back to the level that I would need to compete at professional football, I just won't be able to make that grade anymore.

"I've tried and done everything I could possibly do with the physio staff to get back to that level, but my ankle just won't take it anymore."

Sawyer first played for Argyle in 2006, having had loan spells at Weymouth and Exeter City, and left in 2010 for Bristol Rovers before returning to Home Park in the summer of 2015.

He has played in all three tiers of the EFL and says he is pleased to be able to continue working at a club that has been such a big part of his life.

"I'd always said that it would be perfect to roll from playing football to working at the football club," he said.

"I feel like I have a lot to offer the football club having been through every rung of it.

"It was something that I was really interested in, and that's what makes having to retire easier - it gives me a new focus, new drive, and I get to work for the club I've supported and played for.

"I've had an amazing and long career. I'm 36 in July. I haven't left anything out there - I've tried to achieve everything I could achieve.

"It's hard when someone tells you that you can't do your dream job anymore. I'm gutted, it does hurt, but it's important I make the right decision."