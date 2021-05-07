Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 8 May

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Coljn Caton's Bala were already assured of a European place for next season before their midweek defeat at Caernarfon, but they are nine points between them in third spot and Penybont, who will be looking to secure a fourth spot finish before they turn their attentions to the play-offs.

The New Saints v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Saints' vital victory over Penybont in midweek kept up the pressure on Connah's Quay with two games remaining. Fifth-placed Barry will be looking to end a run of four consecutive defeats,

"All we can concentrate on is what we are doing," Saints boss Anthony Limbrick said. external-link "We need to win these next two games and see where that puts us at the end of the season. We need to make sure that if something happens in the other games that we've done our job."

Connah's Quay Nomads v Caernarfon Town; 17:15 BST: Nomads left it late to beat Barry in midweek which maintained their two-point lead at the top of the table. They host a Caernarfon side who are unbeaten in three games including a draw at New Saints and a win over Bala in midweek.

Nomads boss Andy Morrison has won the Cymru Premier manager of the month award for march while captain George Horan won the player of the month prize.

Play-off Conference

Cardiff Met v Cefn Druids; 14:30 BST: Cardiff Met's play-off hopes are still alive after their midweek win over rivals Newtown but they have to win their last two games and hope The Robins lose both of their matches. Druids will be glad to see the back of a difficult season following another thumping defeat on Tuesday, a 6-0 defeat at home to Flint.

Flint Town United v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 BST: Flint moved out of the bottom two and above Aberystwyth after their big win at Cefn Druids., their second successive win.

Haverfordwest County v Newtown; 14:30 BST: Newtown's play-off hopes suffered a blow in midweek but a win over Haverfordwest, without a win in six games, will secure Chris Hughes' side's place in the play-offs later this month.

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 9 May

Cascade YC v Aberystwyth Town; 14:00 BST

Cardiff City v Briton Ferry Llansawel; 14:00 BST

Swansea City v Abergavenny; 14:00 BST