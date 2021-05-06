All-English Champions League final 'great for our national team' - Kane

Harry Kane says the success of English sides in European club competition will boost England's Euro 2020 hopes.

Manchester City face Chelsea in the Champions League final, while Arsenal and Manchester United could potentially meet in the Europa League final.

"We have a lot of English players playing at the top of their game," the England skipper and Spurs striker told BBC Sport.

"That should only help us as a national side."

Kane, 27, added: "You want them getting exposed to the biggest games around the world."

He said Gareth Southgate's side have a great opportunity to go all the way at this summer's European Championship.

"Our group has grown stronger year by year. We've got a good mix of experience and young talent and it's important to have that, especially in a tournament environment," he told the BBC's Laura Scott.

"I'm sure Gareth has got a bit of a headache of who to pick but that's what we want. We want competition for places and that's the only way we're going to be one of the best teams in the world.

"We had a great World Cup in 2018. We didn't quite get over the line, so with the players we've got and the manager and the group of staff it's a great opportunity for us and we're excited for the challenge. We know it will be difficult but we've got enough ability to try and take it all the way."

England were beaten by Croatia in extra time at the 2018 World Cup semi-final

Kane said England's so-called 'top six' clubs withdrawing from the planned European Super League was the right decision, and that listening to supporters was the most important factor.

"We were all fans once and we all know what it's like to love a football club and love watching and going to games," he said. It's important that we take their opinions on board and what they like and dislike.

"Of course you have owners to make the important decisions. Not every decision is going to be loved by every supporter but it's important you hear the fans and listen to the fans as much as possible."

For all his goalscoring success with Tottenham and England, Kane is yet to win a major trophy. Spurs were beaten by Manchester City in last month's Carabao Cup final.

"I've done so many things in the game but there's still so many things in my head that I want to achieve," he added.

"I spoke openly about [winning silverware]. That's the reason why I play the game, that's why I became a footballer - to win and have those experiences with my team-mates, lifting trophies and winning the biggest games.

"It hasn't happened so far but I feel I've got plenty of time in my locker. I'm just looking forward and I'm sure they will come."

Harry Kane made his professional debut at the age of 17 for Leyton Orient, scoring five goals in 18 appearances

Ten years on from his professional debut with Leyton Orient, Kane has extended his shirt sponsorship deal with the club for the 2021-22 season.

Kane, who donated the shirt space to three good causes, said it made sense to carry on the partnership.

"It's about giving back. Leyton Orient gave me my first professional start, my first professional experience and being here and playing here was great for my development and was a big reason that I'm playing where I am now and doing the things I'm doing now," he said.

"Any chance I can get to give back and help out clubs who have helped me and who are suffering through Covid and different circumstances is hopefully something I can do for many more years."

Earlier on Thursday, Ipswich Town announced singer and fan Ed Sheeran as their new shirt sponsor, to the delight of Kane, who hopes other footballers might do the same.

"Me and Ed contact each other quite a lot. I know he's a big Ipswich fan," he added.

"He's big in his local community and I think he still lives close to that area. It's great for him, it's great for the club and it's going to help out a lot.

"We have such a good platform as footballers to help people out around the world and this is just one way of doing it. I know players do all different types of stuff, but if they have clubs that they love or they've played for and want to help out then it's a great way to give back."