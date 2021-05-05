Megan Walsh: Brighton Women goalkeeper signs new deal until 2023
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Megan Walsh has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.
The 26-year-old, who joined the Sussex outfit in 2019, will now remain with the Seagulls until the summer of 2023.
"Meg is a brilliant professional and such a great asset for us," head coach Hope Powell told the club website.
"Some of her performances this season have been outstanding, and the good thing is she still wants to grow and develop."