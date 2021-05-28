Last updated on .From the section European Football

This will be Manchester City's first Champions League final, having previously only got as far as the semi-finals

Manchester City will become the 42nd side to feature in a Champions League final when they face Chelsea in Porto on Saturday.

They are the 10th British team to reach the final - can you name all the sides to get there before them?

Yes, that's European Cup finalists as well, so every finalist from 1955 onwards.

We've given you City and Chelsea, but can you get the other 40? You've got 10 minutes...