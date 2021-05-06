Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Ayo Obileye scored nine goals during his time at Queen of the South

Livingston say they have beaten Scottish Premiership rivals to the pre-contract signing of Queen of the South's Ayo Obileye.

The versatile 26-year-old midfielder has agreed a two-year contract with the option of a third year.

He finished joint-second top goalscorer in the Scottish Championship with nine goals in 27 games this season.

Livi boss David Martindale described Obileye as "very robust and physically up to the challenge".

The manager added: "He's aggressive in both boxes and can play as either a central defender or holding midfielder. He chips in with his fair share of goals - and not all coming from set plays.

"I am delighted that Ayo has chosen Livingston over a number of other Premiership clubs who were also chasing his signature. He has been a target for us for a large portion of the season."

Obileye joined Queens in September following four seasons in the National League with Eastleigh, Dover and Ebbsfleet. He had previously been on the books of Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton.