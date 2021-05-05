Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emma Hayes has already guided Chelsea to victory in the League Cup this season, and the Blues remain in contention to win a historic quadruple

Winning the Women's Super League title this season would probably be Chelsea's "best" league triumph, says manager Emma Hayes.

The Blues will finish top of the table for the fourth time if they better or match closest rivals Manchester City's result on the final day on Sunday.

"We've been unbelievable all year and I think we've been the dominant team throughout the season," Hayes said.

"Man City have had a tremendous season, pushing us the whole way."

Chelsea have only lost once in the league this season and face mid-table Reading in their final game

She added: "The fact it has been the strongest [season in WSL history], it will probably rank as the best.

"If you look at the number of additions that Man City, Everton, Manchester United plus Arsenal brought in this year, it is not like teams haven't spent money.

"[There is] quality and depth across the league. Every team is stacked."

The Blues host mid-table Reading in their final game, while City, who are two points behind the west London club, travel to West Ham United.

Hayes not thinking about 'unhuman' quadruple

Chelsea have already won the League Cup this season and clinching the WSL title would move the Blues a step closer to a historic quadruple.

Hayes' side face Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on 16 May, and have a last-16 Women's FA Cup tie against Everton to come on 20 May.

But Hayes is not getting ahead of herself amid talk of their chance to emulate Arsenal, who became the first and only English side to sweep the board in 2007.

"Every team goes into every season aspiring for every trophy - that is not unusual," the 44-year-old said.

Chelsea beat Bristol City 6-0 to win the Continental Tyres League Cup in March

"I've been here for so long, I know the minute you start thinking about something three weeks or four titles away, you are lost.

"It is not that we don't have the aspiration to do it - I'd love to do something like that - but there is a reason why it hasn't been done and the last person to do it was Vic Akers at Arsenal.

"It is a difficult achievement. It is almost unhuman to try and do that.

"I just know we are one win away from winning the league and we are in the Champions League final. I am quite alright with where I am today."

No complacency about Reading threat

Chelsea have only lost one WSL game this season and beat Reading 5-0 in the reverse league meeting in January, but Hayes says the Blues are "not a shoo-in" to beat the Berkshire club.

The match will be the final game for Royals midfielder Fara Williams, England's record appearance holder, before her retirement.

"They are a good team and every single player will run around the pitch for Fara on Sunday," Hayes said.

"We have had some tough games against them over the years and know we have to be at our best.

"I don't have a complacent dressing room, thank goodness. I know every single player will be talking about the threats Reading pose to us."