Arsenal hit the post twice on Thursday but were unable to find the goal they needed to reach the final

Arsenal are "devastated" by their Europa League semi-final defeat by Villarreal, says boss Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners were unable to break down the Spanish side at Emirates Stadium to overturn the 2-1 first-leg loss they suffered in Spain.

Sat ninth in the Premier League, the loss also likely spells the end of the club's run of 25 consecutive seasons in continental competition.

"We tried everything until the last minute," Arteta told BT Sport.

"We have to congratulate Villarreal. I think we deserved to win the game but the details define these ties. We had three big chances, they didn't have anything but they are through.

"We are devastated. Really disappointed."

