Brentford are the latest club interested in Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet, who was subject of a failed £3m bid from the Bees' Championship rivals Birmingham City in January. (Sun) external-link

St Johnstone are angry that four of their players miss Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with St Mirren, despite two testing negative for Covid, as they made sure to adhere to all social distancing protocols. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs head coach Jack Ross says it is "baffling" that fans continued to be locked out of Scottish football and that there's not been more lobbying for reduced capacity crowds to see out the season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has criticised the SPFL and Scottish FA for lacking innovation in player development and not submitting the Old Firm colt teams proposal to clubs. (Scotsman) external-link

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy, who hasn't played for Celtic since 14 February, will not feature in their final two games of the season as he has returned early to Brighton from his hugely disappointing loan spell. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic should make it a priority to keep on-loan Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi next season, says fellow Norwegian and former Parkhead defender Vidar Riseth. (Daily Record) external-link

New Aberdeen coach Allan Russell says his move to Pittodrie is because of a promise to Stephen Glass from their playing days in North Carolina that they would work together when one went into management. (Press & Journal) external-link

Manager Micky Mellon has urged Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland to fire his side past Hibs in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final and show Scotland head coach Steve Clarke he can't afford to leave him out of his Euros squad this summer. (Glasgow Times) external-link